$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.14. 46,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. Astec Industries has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 83,750 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

