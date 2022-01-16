-$0.23 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $553.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.23.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.