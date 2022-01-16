$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 4,259,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

