-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 914,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,408. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,742 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

