-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 146.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 935.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 447,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 12,871,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,056,044. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.30.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

