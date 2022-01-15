Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $471.50 and last traded at $471.50. Approximately 1,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.01.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

