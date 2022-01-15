Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,129,888.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $156.88 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.