Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.