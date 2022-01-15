Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) to Buy

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

XMTR opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88. Xometry has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,049.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

