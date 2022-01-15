Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

