Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 61.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

