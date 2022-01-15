Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Buy

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on APYX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.87. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

