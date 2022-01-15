Zacks Investment Research Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

