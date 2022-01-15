Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec upgraded Mondi to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

MONDY opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

