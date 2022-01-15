Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,045,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

