Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $2,504,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $40,120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

