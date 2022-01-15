Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Hold

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 137,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

