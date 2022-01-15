Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $7.12 on Friday, reaching $198.45. 1,598,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

