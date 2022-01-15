Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,994,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

