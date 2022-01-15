Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

