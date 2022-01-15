Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.35 Million

Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post sales of $906.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.31 million. OneMain posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 1,545,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,461. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.