Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $142.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $533.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -72.25. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

