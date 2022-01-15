Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

