Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $737.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.92 million and the highest is $738.10 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Avaya stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 969,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Avaya has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Avaya by 101.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avaya by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

