Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.18 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.