Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA remained flat at $$22.67 during midday trading on Friday. 524,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

