Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $52.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 475,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,079. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

