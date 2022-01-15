Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.59 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 113.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

