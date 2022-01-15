Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. 239,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,369. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

