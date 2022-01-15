Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $395.40 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $85.67. 389,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,426. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

