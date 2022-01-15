Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 112,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,167. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.