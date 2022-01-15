Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

