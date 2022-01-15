Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CZWI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 122,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,322. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

