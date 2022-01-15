Zacks: Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 385,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 18,366,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.