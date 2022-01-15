Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

