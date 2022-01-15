Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534 million, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

