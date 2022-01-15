Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,728. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

