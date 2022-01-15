Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Equities analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.33 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 263,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,208. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

