Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

