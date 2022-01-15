Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.