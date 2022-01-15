Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

BOOM opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 million, a P/E ratio of 517.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.