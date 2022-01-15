Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 1,201,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,473. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

