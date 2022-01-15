yOUcash Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $381,016.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,734,542 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

