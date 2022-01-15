Yoshitsu Co Ltd (TKLF) Plans to Raise $24 Million in January 18th IPO

Yoshitsu Co Ltd (TKLF) is planning to raise $24 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Yoshitsu Co Ltd generated $139.6 million in revenue and $5.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $180 million.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of 6 million American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS equals one ordinary share. Yoshitsu filed confidentially with the SEC for an IPO on Dec. 23, 2021, and filed its F-1 prospectus on Aug. 27, 2021. The company’s formal name is Yoshitsu Boueki Kabushiki Kaisha) Headquartered in Tokyo, we are a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. We offer approximately 12,400 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) of beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care, among others, 3,600 SKUs of health products, including over-the-counter (“OTC”) drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices, and 7,900 SKUs of other products, including lingerie, home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages. Since our inception, we have established long-term relationships with over 90 suppliers, consisting primarily of cosmetics and pharmaceutical companies and distributors, including many well-known Japanese brands, such as Shiseido, Sato, Kao, and Kosé. Yoshitsu sells its products through 10 directly operated physical stores in Japan; 22 online stores in Japan and China; nine franchise stores in the U.S., six franchise stores in Canada, two franchise stores in Hong Kong, one franchise store in the U.K., and about 116 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the U.S., Canada and other countries. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021. “.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and has 74 employees. The company is located at Harumi Building, 2-5-9 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, 130-0022 Japan and can be reached via phone at 81356250668 or on the web at http://www.ystbek.co.jp/en/.

