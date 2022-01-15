Wrapped BNB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $929.36 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $929.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $498.50 or 0.01141392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,886,759 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

