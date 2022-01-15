World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.