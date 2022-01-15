World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,073 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Natixis increased its position in Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $81.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.