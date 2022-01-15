World Asset Management Inc Has $916,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 45.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 10,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $524.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

