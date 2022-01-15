Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Workspace Group stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

