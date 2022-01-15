Wolfe Research Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

