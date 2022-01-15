WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Brokerages expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post $51.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.32. 444,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.